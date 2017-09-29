Police probing thefts appeal for witnesses

Police are seeking Gazette readers’ help with their investigations into three thefts in Clydesdale.

Anyone with information on the identity of the culprits is asked to either call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Overnight on Tuesday, September 19, a property in Lanark’s Cleghorn Terrace was broken into and two scrambler bikes were stolen.

One bike is described as being a a green and black Kawazaki KX450 Tommy Searle edition, with a number 99 on the side, and the other is a blue-black and silver Yamaha YZ450 2009 edition with the number 38 and monster logos on it.

Witnesses are asked to quote incident number SP-20170920-0506.

Between 5pm on Tuesday, September 19, and 10am on Wednesday, September 20, what is said to be a sizeable quantity of 4.8m wooden slats was stolen from Falkerton Farm, Tower Road, Douglas.

Witnesses are asked to quote incident number SP-20170920-1066.

And between 5pm on Wednesday, September 20, and 6.30am on Friday, September 22, a galvanised double-axle Ifor Williams trailer with a 6in mesh surround was stolen from an industrial unit in Balgray Road, Lesmahagow.

The incident number to quote is SP-20170921-0468.