Police appeal after thieves raid two houses in Law

Thieves raided two houses in Law in the early hours of Saturday.

Between 2am and 7am, they broke into a house in St Andrews Drive, Law, and took the keys to an orange Audi TT parked outside, as well as Apple computing equipment and cash.

Witnesses are sought, and those with information are urged to call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number SP20170708-1135.

And between 1am and 7.30am, thieves gained entry to a house in nearby Bourtree Crescent and stole computing equipment, cash and personal items. Witnesses are sought, and the incident number for that is SP-20170708-1168.

Police are also appealing for information on an incident between Thursday and Friday, when tyres were slashed and paintwork damaged on a car parked in KnoweKnack Terrace, Kirkmuirhill. Witnesses are urged to call police, quoting incident number SP-20170706-0582.