Pensioner to face trial over Cleghorn train crash

A pensioner is to stand trial on a charge of driving dangerously, colliding with a train at Cleghorn level crossing in December.

At Lanark Sheriff Court last Thursday, Eileen Gillan, 71, of Sutherland Way, Livingston, pleaded not guilty to having, on December 3 last year at the crossing on the A706 Lanark-Forth road, driven her car dangerously by going onto the railway line and then travelling along it until she collided with an oncoming train, damaging it, her car and the line.

Her trial was set for Wednesday, June 21.