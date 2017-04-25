Murder probe moves on to Cartland Bridge

Heavy police activity was seen around Cartland Bridge on Monday morning as the search for new evidence in the case of Emma Caldwell, found murdered near Roberton 12 years ago, continues.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman declined to give further details, but the Gazette understands the Mouse Water’s riverbed below the bridge was searched.

Investigations into the case were recently relaunched, with searches initially concentrated around the remote area where Emma’s body was discovered.