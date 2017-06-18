Mother of girl found murdered near Biggar in TV appeal tomorrow

The mother of Emma Caldwell, found murdered in woodland at Roberton 12 years ago, will make an appeal for information on her killing tomorrow (Monday) morning.

Margaret Caldwell will feature on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow, at 9.15am.

Detectives will urge anyone who saw her in the weeks before her body was found to come forward.

Emma, 27, was last seen alive on the south side of Glasgow at 11pm on April 4 2005. Her body was discovered a month later.

Four men were arrested in 2007, but the case against them collapsed.

But in 2015 the Crown Office ordered police to re-open the investigation, and a team of detectives has been working on the inquiry since June 2015.

Officers have been reviewing information, statements and forensic opportunities to identify any new leads or fresh information, and in April this year there was a fresh search of the area in Roberton where Emma was found, with police looking for anything that belonged to her.

From the new enquiries, detectives believe Emma may have been seen at the bottom of Argyle Street in Glasgow on the night she went missing. She may have been seen getting into a black saloon style vehicle/car, similar to a BMW and that it may have originated from the Dumfries area.

Emma, originally from Erskine and part of a loving family turned to heroin after the death of her older sister and worked as a prostitute to feed her habit.

Her father has died since, but her mother has been to the fore appealing for any information which can lead to the killer of her daughter.