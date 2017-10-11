Mini digger and compressor stolen in Clydesdale thefts

Police this week are appealing for information on thefts of equipment in Braidwood, Rigside and Crawford.

Between 00.35am and 5am last Wednesday, October 4, a Hyundai mini digger was stolen from Penny petroleum, Nellfield Filling Station, Braidwood. The excavator was recovered, and enquiry is now under way to trace those responsible.

A black 4 x 4 similar to a Mitsubishi Shogun was seen at the time of the theft.

Witnesses are sought, and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number SP-20171004-0732.

Between 3pm on Friday, September 29, and 8am on Sunday October 1, a compressor was stolen from a compound at the construction site near to 26 Carlisle Road, Crawford. Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number SP-20171002-0686.

And between 5.30pm on Wednesday October 4 and 7.30am on Thursday October 5 a Ford Transit van, a twin axle Ifor Williams trailer and a specialist drill bit valued at over £400 were stolen from the Scottish Water treatment works on the outskirts of Rigside.

The incident number for any witnesses to that is SP-20171005-0473.