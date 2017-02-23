Detectives are appealing for information after a man tried to rob a schoolboy in Lanark on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near the entrance to the cemetery on Hyndford Road about 8.30am.

The boy, aged 14, was approached by a man who threatened him and demanded money from him. The boy was uninjured and managed to run off, but police say he has been left badly shaken by the incident.

The suspect is described as around 6 ft in height, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark hooded top and dark coloured trousers with black trainers.

In an effort to conceal his identity, he was wearing a black scarf across his face and the hood of his top pulled tightly around his head. He ran off in the direction towards Lanark Loch.

Officers are gathering CCTV footage from around the area for any additional information which could assist the investigation.

Detective Constable Graham McAdam said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us.

"At that time of the morning, people may have been going to work or dropping children off at a nearby school.

"If anyone has any information or knowledge about the suspect or the incident, please do get in touch, any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital as part of our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Wishaw Police Station via 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give information anonymously.