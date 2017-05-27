Man jailed for disturbance inside Lanark bar

Ryan Marshall had no doubts about what would happen when he appeared at court and admitted causing a disturbance and damaging a door at Maisie’s Bar in Lanark.

He appeared in the dock with a large holdall packed for prison.

“He has arrived with his bag packed, having attended to his affairs,” solicitor Archie Hill told sheriff Derek O’Carroll last Wednesday.

“He has advised his employer – he is a builder’s labourer – that he will not be available for a shift for a wee while.”

The only issue was how long that “wee while” would be.

Marshall, 30, of Abbotsford Terrace, Lanark, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting, swearing, making threats of violence, and throwing a glass in the bar during the incident, about 12.45am on September 24, then kicking a door panel, smashing it.

He had a number of previous convictions, although his solicitor described him as a “sensible young man in sobriety”.

He’d had a “frank discussion” with Marshall, he said, and they had agreed not to waste the court’s time.

The court heard that trouble kicked off after an acquaintance standing on a chair in the pub was asked to get down, and then Marshall and another man began shouting at those present.

Marshall had been shouting phrases including ‘come on out’, ‘I will knock you out’ and ‘I will f*****g find you’, the court heard.

At the door, he threw a pint glass then kicked the panel before making off.

Jailing him for 16 weeks, Sheriff O’Carroll told him: “I am giving you a great deal of credit for the candour of your solicitor’s address.

“You are not wasting the time of the court.”

He also ordered him to pay £120 for the damage.