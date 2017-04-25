Man denies throwing dog at window

A man has denied throwing a dog at a window during an alleged disturbance in Lanark High Street.

At Lanark Sheriff Court on Thursday, William Clarkson, 55, of Whauphill, Forth, entered a plea of not guilty to two charges.

The first was that, on November 10 last year, he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and behaving aggessively.

He also denied the further charge that, at the same time and place, he caused a protected animal, a mongrel dog, unneccessary suffering by seizing hold of it, putting it on its back and dragging it by the lead and throwing it into a window.

A trial date of Wednesday, July 19, was set.