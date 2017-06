About 12.50pm on Tuesday May 23 Police Scotland received a report of a white pit-bull type dog attacking lambs near Wilsontown Ironworks, Wilsontown, near Forth.

A male and a female, aged in their 30s, were seen in the area at the time, with a white greyhound.

Witnesses are sought, and officers urge those with information to call Police Scotland on 101.

Calls can also be made to or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Callers to either number should quote the incident number SP-20170523-1444.