Information wanted on thefts in rural Clydesdale

Police in Clydesdale are investigating three thefts this week and asking anyone with information to contact them.

Between Friday and Saturday, May 20, a white Ford Transit Crewcab was stolen from a Unit in East End Farm, Carnwath.

Witness and those with information are sought, and are urged to call Police Scotland 101, or Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111, quoting incident number SP-20170520-1027.

Between Saturday and Sunday a thief or thieves broke into a garage on Calla Terrace, Carnwath, and two electric bikes and a quantity of tools were stolen. Witnesses are sought and the incident number for that is SP-20170521-1747.

Between 12.30 and 2.30pm on Sunday, May 21, a grey Citroen C1 was broken into in a car park on Sherifflats Road Thankerton. Property was stolen from within. The incident number for that is SP-20170513-0636.

There have been a number of crimes of this type lately, and police are again urging the public to keep their vehicles locked, and to remove all items of value from inside them.