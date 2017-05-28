Heartless owners abandoned cats

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after four cats were found abandoned in two separate Lanarkshire incidents .

All four had been dumped in cardboard boxes, and were rescued after vigilant members of the public contacted the SSPCA.

Animal rescue officer Sian Robertson said, “The first cat, Marty, was found in the Asda carpark in Hamilton.

“He was in a cardboard box and luckily a member of the public noticed his distress and brought him to our Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

“The other three cats, Joe, Kevin (pictured) and Nick, were all discovered in the same box in a wooded area in Jocks Burn, Carluke.

“All four appear in good condition, albeit rather distressed.

“Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

“Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the SSPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.