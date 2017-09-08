Four wheelie  bins set on fire

Four wheelie bins were set alight at a property in Douglasdale Street, Rigside, at about 3.35pm on Sunday, September 3.
Witnesses are sought, and anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
