Former weatherman is jailed for historic sex offences

Former TV weatherman Fred Talbot has been jailed for four years today (Thursday) for sex offences against boys he took on school trips to Scotland while he was a teacher.

Talbot, 67, was convicted seven charges of indecent assault in a trial heard before a jury and Sheriff Nikola Stewart at Lanark Sheriff Court.

He has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for abusing school boys in his care.

The court heard that Fred Talbot preyed on the seven boys, aged between 15 and 17, on school trips to Scotland - one near Moffat and one on the Caledonian Canal - in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and one occasion plied his victim with alcohol to render him intoxicated in order to abuse him.

Speaking after the sentencing Fraser Gibson, Procurator Fiscal for South Strathclyde, Dumfries & Galloway said:

“Fred Talbot was in a position of trust and abused that to prey on vulnerable boys. For over thirty years he may well have thought that he had escaped justice but he was wrong and thanks to the courage of his victims in coming forward to report what happened to them is now paying the consequences for his actions.

"I would urge any victims of sexual crimes, even ones which occurred decades ago, to come forward and report them. They will be treated with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity by the police and our expert prosecutors and we will do all we can to deliver justice.”

The four-year sentence will start on August 14, at the end of the punishment part of a five-year jail term Talbot is already serving for previous sex offences.

An NSPCC Scotland spokesman said: “Talbot is a prolific abuser who carried out a series of attacks on children in his care but, thanks to the bravery of his victims, he has again been brought to justice.

“Abuse ruins childhoods. Talbot used his position of trust as a teacher to prey on his victims and the attacks he carried out will have had long-lasting effects on them into adulthood.

“We hope the sentence imposed on him will help his victims finally overcome what happened to them. This case shows once again how important it is that those who have suffered abuse are able to come forward and see justice done.”

Adults who have suffered non-recent abuse can seek advice and support via the NSPCC helpline in confidence 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0808 800 5000. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.