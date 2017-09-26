Facing trial over Forth fatal accident

A driver pleaded not guilty at Lanark Sheriff Court last Thursday to a charge of causing the death of an 82-year-old man in a road accident near the centre of Forth almost a year ago.

The accused, Lisa-Beth Harper, 33, of the Neuk, Forth, denies that on October 25, 2016, she drove without due care and attention on the A706, in Forth Main Street, at its junction with the B715 Climpy Road.

That, the charge continues, caused the death of Thomas Liston Gray as she failed to observe him and collided with him, causing him to be so severely injured that he later died.

She is scheduled to face trial at the sheriff court on Wednesday, November 22.