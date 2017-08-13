Drugs worth over £400,000 found in Lesmahagow search

Police Scotland have recovered drugs with a street value estimated at £430,000 from a car in Lesmahagow.
Following an intelligence-led operation, officers from Police Scotland’s Greater Glasgow Serious and Proactive Crime Team, stopped and searched a vehicle at around 5.05pm on Friday in Teiglum Road, Lesmahagow.
The search resulted in a quantity of heroin and cannabis with an estimated street value of £430,000 being found.
Two men aged 28 and 30 years and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and are currently detained in police custody in connection with alleged drugs offences.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Almost Done!
Registering with Carluke Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.