Dog used for badger baiting found horribly injured near Lanark

A young dog probably used in badger baiting was abandoned in Sandilands, so badly injured that it had to be put down.

And the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is urging anyone with information to come forward.

The terrier was one of two dogs abandoned in the same week, both with injuries likely to have been caused by badger baiting.

A Scottish SPCA undercover inspector said, “We’re looking for anyone with any information regarding the owners of both dogs.

“We were alerted to the black terrier type dog on Thursday, April 20, when he was found hiding under a member of the public’s car in the Sandilands area in Lanark.

“He was around two years old and had a distinctive white star on his chest.

"His injuries, across his jaw and face, were consistent with badger baiting and he was obviously in considerable pain. Unfortunately, due to the severity of his injuries he has since been put to sleep following veterinary advice.”

The undercover inspector continued, “A Lurcher cross, also black, was found a day later in Gretna and brought to a vet clinic in Carlisle.

“He has been named Bruce and is currently receiving veterinary care for his extensive injuries.

"We’re hopeful he’ll make a full recovery but we’re keen to speak to the people responsible for his condition.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.