Did you see this incident on a Lanark train?

British Transport Police are trying to trace a man who alarmed a young woman on a train to Lanark.

The incident happened on a ScotRail service between Glasgow Central and Lanark on Thursday February 9 around 7.50pm.

A man approached an 18-year-old woman and sat next to her. During the journey to Lanark the man spoke with her and touched her inappropriately, making her feel uncomfortable. A member of the public intervened and helped the victim.

The man is described as being white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall of a slim build. He had short brown hair and was wearing a dark hooded top and dark jogging bottoms with white stripes.

DC Laura McClelland from BTP, said: “Intimidating and inappropriate behaviour such as this will not be tolerated and we are working hard to identify the man responsible.

“This was an unsettling experience for this young woman who felt extremely anxious because of his behaviour.

"I would like to thank the member of the public who came to her assistance, it is reassuring that they were willing to help.

“If you were the Good Samaritan who stepped in to help, please get in touch as I am sure you possess vital information. Likewise, I would encourage any passengers who witnessed any of this incident to come forward - you could help us investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to send a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 500 of 09/02/2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.