David Cranstoun denies brandishing shotgun at Corehouse

A man has denied brandishing a shotgun during an alleged incident near his historic home.

At Lanark Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Cranstoun, 73, of Corehouse, pleaded not guilty through his solicitor, Jim Robertson, to a charge relating to an incident said to have occurred in Corehouse Lane near Kirkfieldbank on August 6 last year.

He denies that he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, gesticulating, pulling open the door of a car, following that car in his own vehicle, brandishing a shotgun and placing the car’s occupants – Laura Gillan, Rachel Fullerton, Leah Adair and Callum Stewart – in a state of fear or alarm.

A trial date of July 19 was set.