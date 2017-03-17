Crossford residents evacuated in fire attack

Crossford residents had to be evacuated late last night (Thursday) after a number of cars were deliberately set on fire.

And some homes were damaged by the resulting blaze.

Around 2310 hours police were called to a report of a fire outside a property in Lanark Road.

Emergency services attended and found a number of vehicles alight. Extensive damage was caused to the vehicles as well as to properties in the street, and residents had to be evacuated as a result

Following a joint investigation between police and fire services the incident is being treated as wilful.

Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple from Wishaw CID said: “This was a deliberate and reckless act and extensive enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Lanark Road on Thursday night and may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Wishaw CID via 101 or alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”