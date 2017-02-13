Could bracelet help trace Lanark passengers who attacked taxi driver?

Police investigating the robbery and attempted murder of a taxi driver by passengers she picked up in Lanark have released a photo of a bracelet stolen in the attack.

Police Scotland are carrying out an extensive investigation into the incident, in which the woman was left unconscious.

Scene of the attack on the A704

The 60-year-old woman was driving her dark grey Peugeot private hire car, which has a logo on both sides, in Lanark on Saturday night.

She picked up a man on Hyndford Road around 10pm and then collected his friend in Hope Street, opposite Lanark Fire Station.

As they drove towards West Calder the first man threatened her with a knife and told her to pull over.

She stopped the taxi on the A704 at the junction for Pateshill Water Treatment Works, near to the A71 (West Calder Junction).

She was then dragged from the car by the man and restrained until she fell unconscious.

When she awoke, the men were gone and her jewellery was missing.

The woman received medical treatment, but did not require hospitalisation.

Both men are described as having Eastern European accents, being of slim build and around 6ft tall.

The first man was wearing a black hooded top, dark-coloured trousers and wearing dark gloves.

The second man is described as wearing an army-style khaki hoodie with the hood up.

Detectives are today (Monday) issuing images of her stolen jewellery and the relevant locations as part of their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Stevie Bertram of Livingston CID said:

"This was a horrific attack which must have been unimaginably traumatic for the victim and our thanks go to everyone who has so far come forward with information.

"I want to reassure the public that we have detectives working together in West Lothian and Lanarkshire who are dedicated to pursuing all possible lines of enquiry in relation to this investigation.

"As part of this, we're asking anyone who may have seen the men described or who has information about their identities to come forward as soon as possible.

"Anyone who saw the taxi as it travelled towards West Calder or as it was stopped along the A704, or who recognises the stolen jewellery, is also urged to get in touch with us."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.