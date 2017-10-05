Corrosive liquid was poured over car in Crossford

Police are investigating after a corrosive liquid was poured over a car parked in Crossford on Saturday night, damaging it.

The attack happened between 6.30pm and shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

At the time, the red Vauxhall Corsa was parked in a car park on Lanark Road Crossford.

Witnesses are sought, and those with information are urged to call Police Scotland 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number SP-20171001-1872.

Police are looking for information on other incidents this week.

Between 9.30pm on Thursday September 28 and 08.30am the following morning, a mobile phone and sundry items were stolen from a vehicle parked in Gilchrist Load, Lesmahagow.

Those with information are urged to call Police Scotland quoting incident number SP-20170929-0815.

Between 6pm on the 28/09/17 and midnight a vehicle was targeted in Spring Walk, Lesmahagow. Witnesses are sought, and the incident number is SP-20170929-1654.

Calls to Crimestoppers can be made in confidence.