Cigarettes stolen in break in at Lanark Westport shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at Rea's store in Lanark.

The break-in at the shop, beside the petrol station at Mansefield, in Westport, happened about 12.30am on Friday morning, and the thief, or thieves, stole a quantity of cigarettes.

Witnesses are sought, and those with information are urged to call Police Scotland 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number SP-20170526-0134.

This is the second incident at the store in recent months.

In February an armed robber went into the store one evening and threatened staff - there were two young female members of staff on duty - with a knife, then made off with a haul of cigarettes. No-one was injured, but the women, and four customers who were in the store at the time were deeply upset by that incident.

The police are also looking for information this week after a portable generator was stolen from a white Transit van on Hillside Gardens, Dolphinton.

That was sometime between Tuesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 18. Witnesses are sought, and the incident number for anyone calling in with information on that theft is SP-20170523-1464.