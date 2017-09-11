Charge for housebreaking in 2013

A 31-year-old man was remanded in custody when he appeared at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with housebreaking four years ago.

The indictment alleges that on October 2 2013, Arcibald Ciurar broke into Garth Cottage, Wiston, and stole a television, a quantity of jewellery, a camera, computer, £250 in cash, and a cheque book.

Ciurar, of Glasgow, also faces charges of failing to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on April 17 2015, and again on May 3 2016.

A solicitor lodged pleas of not guilty to all three charges.

The case was adjourned until September 15 for solicitors who have just taken over the case to go through the evidence.