Cats were dumped in Jock's Burn, Carluke

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after four cats were abandoned in Lanarkshire, three of them in Carluke.

The cats were found in two different areas by vigilant members of the public.

Animal Rescue Officer Sian Robertson said, “The first cat, Marty, was found in the Asda carpark in Hamilton on Monday, May 16.

"He was in a cardboard box and luckily a member of the public noticed his distress and brought him to our centre.”

The others, Joe, Kevin and Nick, were discovered in an identical box in a wooded area in Jocks Burn, Carluke on Friday, May 19.

“All four appear in good condition, albeit rather distressed," said Sian.

“Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.