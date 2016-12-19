Carluke woman woken by intruder in her home

A Carluke woman woke up to find an intruder in her home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She called the police, then left her home, in Stonefield Gardens, to await their arrival.

A number of items were stolen from the house in the incident, which happened about 5.55am, including an old style Nokia mobile phone.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Police are also seeking information on an incident at farm outbuilding last week.

Between 6pm on Tuesday and 4.45am on Wednesday .a break in occurred to an outbuilding at Harelaw Farm, Forth. The farm is near Harelaw roundabout. The police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time.

The police also encourage the public to report any suspicious activity at all times to Police Scotland 101.