Carluke man jailed for assaulting wife

A man was jailed for six months at Lanark Sheriff Court last Wednesday for assaulting his wife.

Sheriff Derek O’Carroll also imposed a non-harassment order banning Alan McCartney from contacting her for five years.

After a trial, he convicted McCartney, 34, of an assault involving pushing his wife Lorraine, pulling her to the ground, seizing her by the neck and kneeling on her in a house at Milledge, Carluke, last June, injuring her, and of causing her fear and alarm by refusing to leave, shouting and swearing.

McCartney, of an address in Overtown, had denied the charges, claiming he had acted in self-defence.

The sheriff said that McCartney’s evidence had been “ludicrous and incredible”, adding that the offences were so serious that there was no alternative to a jail sentence.