Carluke man denies sex assault on 15-year-old girl

A Carluke man has denied sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the town last year.

At Lanark Sheriff Court last Thursday, Steven Craig, 45, of Shawfield Crescent, enered pleas of not guilty not only to that allegation but also to other alleged sexual offences against females in 2016.

He denies that, between July 1 and 31 last year at a Carluke address, he sexually assaulted the teenage girl by touching her body and pressing against it.

Craig further denies that, on December 30 last year, at the same address, he sexually assaulted and made a sexual remark to another female and made a sexual remark to another.

He is scheduled to stand trial on Wednesday, May 31.