Carluke man caused unnecessary suffering to python

At Lanark Sheriff Court last Thursday, a Carluke man, John Cuthbert, 39, of Windsor Court, admitted two charges of neglecting snakes in his care at an address in Carstairs Junction last year.

He pleaded guilty to having, between July and September, caused a reticulated python unnecessary suffering by failing to provide treatment for an oral infection, respiratory infection, a haemorrhage and swelling of the mouth and, at the same place and time, having failed to provide six boa constrictors and two reticulated pythons with a suitable environment and exposed them to maggots, a dead snake, rats and chicks.

Sentence was deferred for reports to Thursday, May 25.