Can you identify man sought in taxi driver murder bid?

The police have issued an e-fit image of a man they are looking for, after a taxi driver was attacked by passengers from Lanark and left unconscious last Saturday.

The attack is being treated as attempted murder.

The 60-year-old woman picked up a man in Hyndford Road, Lanark at around 9.30 pm on Saturday February 11 and a second male at Cleghorn Road, Lanark near to the play park.

While driving towards West Calder the victim was threatened before stopping the car on the A704 at the junction for Pateshill Water Treatment Works. She was then dragged from the vehicle and assaulted until she fell unconscious.

During this incident the woman was robbed of various pieces of jewellery.

Police in both Lanark and West Calder were out on patrol on Saturday night between 8 pm and 10 pm to carry out stop-checks and speak with motorists and other members of the public who may have been travelling through these areas last week and witnessed something suspicious.

And officers in West Lothian have issued an e-fit image of a male they wish to speak to in relation to this investigation and are urging anyone who can assist in identifying him to contact police immediately.

He is described as white, late 20's or 30 years of age, skinnier build, approximately 5ft 10in tall, clean shaven with no facial hair. He is describe as having a very distinct large nose.

He spoke poor English with a foreign accent. He was wearing an army green-coloured hooded top with the same colour of green bottoms, described as being like a matching tracksuit or all in one. The hood was up but underneath he wore a dark-coloured hat pulled down to his eyebrows.

Officers are also looking to trace a second male in connection with this incident. He is described as white, late 20's or 30 years of age, normal build, approximately 5ft 10in tall, clean shaven with no facial hair. He spoke good English with a foreign accent. He was wearing a dark jumper-style hoody,black in colour with white toggles hanging down from the hood with no logos or writing on it, dark-coloured formal type trousers or combats and black woollen gloves.

In addition, a further image of a necklace the victim was wearing, which was also stolen, is being released.

Anyone who believes they have information that can assist officers with their ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from Livingston CID said: "One week on from this horrific attack, I would firstly like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance with our investigation so far.

"We have been pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace those responsible and will continue to do so until they have been brought to justice.

"I would ask our communities to study this e-fit image and contact us immediately if they believe they recognise the individual, or if they have been approached by anyone looking to pass on or sell any of the jewellery that was stolen from the victim.

"Anyone with information they feel is relevant can speak to officers, or contact us on 101. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."