Biggar building site tip-off led to arrest

A tip-off to police about suspicious activity on a Biggar building site last Wednesday night led to a man appearing in custody at Lanark Sheriff Court the next day.

Scott Lowrie, 28, pleaded guilty at the court to theft from the Story Homes housing development site at Pentland Reach, off Edinburgh Road.

A co-accused, Andrew Barton, 29, of Uphall, had his plea of not guilty to the same charge accepted by the crown and walked free from the dock.

Lowrie admitted that he had previous convictions.

The court heard that, on the evening of Wednesday, May 3, police received information leading to Lowrie’s van being stopped and searched by police shortly after leaving the building site.

A haul of £1,700 worth of installation boards was found, and Lowrie was arrested and kept in custody overnight.

Sheriff Nikola Stewart noted that Lowrie’s address, Kenilworth Drive in Edinburgh, suggested he had travelled all the way from the capital to Biggar to commit the theft.

The solicitor acting for Lowrie, Archie Hill said that his client had gone to the site and “handed over drink” to a person employed there before loading up his van with the stolen boards.

Lowrie was granted bail while pre-sentence background reports are prepared. He is due to return to court for sentence on Thursday, June 1.