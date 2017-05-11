Balaclava robbers attack man in hospital car park

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed of his motor vehicle in a car park at Monklands Hospital on Tuesday.

Just after noon the man parked in the car park at the rear of Monklands hospital, off Centenary Avenue, Airdrie, and began to walk toward the hospital entrance

. At the side of the building he was approached by two men carrying weapons who demanded his car keys.

The man was then struck on the legs with the weapon before the men made off in his Grey Audi A4.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

Police describe the first man as being of slight build, late teens to early 20s wearing dark clothing and a woollen balaclava. The second man is described as being of slim build, also wearing dark clothing and a woollen balaclava.

Detective Sergeant David Lamont of Coatbridge CID said: “This was an innocent man simply going about his business who was randomly attacked by two opportunistic criminals.

"The men responsible gave no consideration for the victim or anyone else around the hospital at the time, and later drove off in the vehicle in an extremely erratic manner, placing other members of the public in danger.

“From enquiries so far, we know the car was driven through the Coatbridge area and was later abandoned in Netherhouse Place, Easterhouse.

“It is absolutely vital that we trace these callous individuals as soon as possible and I would urge anyone who may have seen them around the hospital, or a grey Audi A4 in the Coatbridge or Easterhouse areas, to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Coatbridge CID via 101 and quote incident 1278/09. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”