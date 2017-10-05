Attacks on South Lanarkshire traffic wardens on the increase

Violent attacks on parking attendants in South Lanarkshire have increased “worryingly”, it has been reported.

South Lanarkshire Council revealed this week that its attendants have been punched and spat on, and at times were even in danger of being knocked down.

The council could not give full details as police investigations are going on, but it warned that such attacks would not be tolerated.

Incidents across South Lanarkshire have included parking attendants being spat at, hit, subjected to racial abuse, had their heads banged against railings and even had vehicles driven at them.

South Lanarkshire parking attendants have been wearing CCTV cameras since 2012 as a deterrent, but not only are assaults continuing, they are becoming more severe.

East Kilbride Central South councillor John Anderson, the authority’s chairman of community and enterprise, said: “Parking attendants are merely enforcing legislation that is set up to ensure that motorists do not park in a way that disadvantages or is unfair to other drivers or pedestrians.

“Although verbal abuse – including screaming in the faces of people – is fairly long-standing, it is still completely unacceptable and would not be tolerated by people in any other line of work.

“What is even more worrying now is that physical assaults are becoming more common.

“When parking attendants are being placed in situations where they are at risk of injury or their lives are threatened, we have reached a sickening level.”

In the past year, there have been eight incidents classed as being particularly distressing, but Mr Anderson added: “Even one incident of this type is one too many and is completely unacceptable.

“We refer all such incidents to Police Scotland, and I would appeal to anyone who does witness assaults against our staff to step forward.”