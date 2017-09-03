Appeal for help to solve these crimes

The police are seeking the help of Gazette readers with their investigations into recent offences in the Clyesdale area.

Anyone who has any information which might help solve these crimes can pass it on via the Police Scotland 101 telephone number or, if they wish to give details in confidence, can do so through the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.

Garden sheds and garages appear to remain popular targets for thieves in our area.

The latest such incident reported related to the theft of a stimmer and hedge strimmer from a garage on Lanark’s Bonnington Avenue some time between 4.30pm and 6pm on Monday, August 21.

Farms are also popular targets for thieves and they called at East Whitecastle Farm near Biggar some time between 12.30pm and 3pm on Monday, August 21.

Meanwhile, a rural Clydesdale business has been the target of criminals for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The scene of the crimes is James Harvie and Sons’ Garage on Biggar Road, Abington which was broken into again at around 3.10am on Saturday, August 26.

Police say that cash was once again taken from the premises and are hopeful that, given the time of the offence, someone might have noticed unusual activity going on in the victinity at that time of night.

There has been an unusual report of morning vandalism in Lanark. It happened some time between 9.50am and 10.10am on Friday, August 25, in the car park of Lanark racecourse. A person or persons unknown smashed a window of a silver-coloured Peugeot 507 parked there.

Any witnesses to this act are asked to come forward.

Police Scotland in Clydesdale are playing a full part in the recently-lauched Rural Watch Scotland, an extension of the long-running and successful Neighbourhood Watch scheme in mainly urban areas. The new scheme provides tailor-made crime-prevention advice for rural businesses, farms, communities and residents.