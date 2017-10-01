Covenanting conventicle in Lanark this afternoon

A traditional Covenanting conventicle is to be held in Lanark Cemetery, off Hyndford Road, today, Sunday, October 1, at 3pm to mark the unveiling of a plaque celebrating the town’s role in that era of Scotland’s religious history.

Organised by the Scottish Covenanting Monuments Association, the ceremony will take place at the Covenanters’ memorial near Old St Kentigern’s Church.

Officiating will be South Lanarkshire provost Ian McAllan, and the service will be led by the Rev Susan Cowell with an address by Bill Niven, president of the association.

They will be joined by Lanarkshire deputy lord-lieutenant Millar T Stoddart, of Lanark, for a wreath-laying ceremony,

Said a spokesman for the organisers: “Lanark has a great history during the Covenanting period, and it was thought that the royal burgh has not sufficiently commemorated that.

“Part of that history included the Covenanting army camping on the edge of the town in November 1666 en route to the Battle of Rullion Green.

“No fewer than 34 men from the burgh fought at the Battle of Bothwell Bridge, one of those captured being William Hervi (Harvey), who was publicly executed on March 2, 1682. He is buried in Lanark Cemetery.”

All are welcome to attend the conventicle.