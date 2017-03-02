Council to build houses at Carluke primary school site

South Lanarkshire Council is to build 24 new houses on the site of a former school in Carluke.

Just days after South Lanarkshire Council announced it was to double the size of its home building programme from 500 new council houses by 2022 to 1000, plans were approved for new council housing to be built on site of the former Carluke Primary School.

The pupils moved into a new school nearby, and the building, on Belstane Road, had then provided decant facilities for youngsters from other local schools being replaced under the council’s schools modernisation programme.

But the site has now been cleared and is ready to be redeveloped.

Chair of South Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee Councillor Hugh Dunsmuir said that the homes would help meet a need in social rented housing in Carluke.

Housing chairman Councillor Alex McInnes said: “Our team has been working hard in recent years identifying sites, developing plans and building new homes as we work towards our target for providing new council houses in communities across the council area.

“The fact that that target has now been doubled to 1000 homes presents a new challenge but it is one that we welcome.

“This development in Carluke will provide 24 modern, well designed, energy efficient semi-detached homes which will be built to suit the a mix of family sizes and needs.”

The council's house-building programme is being called HOME +