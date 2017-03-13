Clydesdale's SNP MSP welcomes referendum announcement

SNP MSP for Clydesdale Aileen Campbell has welcomed the plan set out by the First Minister for another independence referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon announced today (Monday March 13) that the Scottish Government was to seek parliamentary approval to begin discussions with the UK Government to enable an independence referendum to take place.

The First Minister proposed that the referendum would take place between the autumn of 2018 and the spring of 2019, when the shape of the UK’s Brexit deal will become clear.

Welcoming the plan, Ms Campbell said:

“As the First Minister rightly said, Scotland stands at a hugely important crossroads. All efforts by the Scottish Government to find a compromise for Scotland with the UK Government during the Brexit process have been met with a “brick wall of intransigence”.

“If the UK Government can ignore Scotland’s voice on a matter as important as leaving the European Union, then the idea that we are equal partners in the UK has been completely demolished.

“It is therefore right and proper that the Scottish Government now take the necessary steps to stand up for Scotland’s interests and ensure that the Scottish people will have a choice at the end of this process – a choice between a hard Brexit in the UK or to become an independent country able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the UK and our own relationship with Europe.”