Children raise money for NSPCC Scotland

The UK’s leading children’s charity is encouraging schools across the country to take part in Big Board Game Day and have pupils bring in their favourite board games from home to the class, raising awareness of the charity’s work and having fun at the same time.

Thousands of school children are expected to briefly swap pen and paper for dice and counters, playing old classics like Monopoly and Cluedo and new favourites such as Pie-Face and Speak Out.

In Scotland there are already over 20 schools who have pledged to raise money to help NSPCC Scotland support more children through the charity’s Speak Out Stay Safe Programme in schools and Childline.

To add to the entertainment the charity is also suggesting that children dress up in their favourite colours and hold a cake sale so they can enjoy something sweet while they play the games.

Along with schools the NSPCC is calling on youth and after school clubs, office workers and groups of friends to join in the fun and sign-up for Big Board Game Day which is supported by Hasbro Gaming.

Sara Ling, NSPCC Scotland community fundraising manager said: “Big Board Game Day has become an annual highlight for us with lots of children temporarily downing tools to play their favourite games with friends, family, work colleagues and classmates.

“We are delighted that so many ‘gamers’ will be involved again this year and urge anyone who is interested in participating on Friday (March 31st) to download our free fundraising pack.

“We are exceptionally grateful for all the donations that will be made, no matter how big or small.

“Every penny raised will be put towards protecting children and young people in Scotland from abuse and helping those who have fallen victim to get their life back on track.”

Craig Wilkins, Hasbro UK Marketing Director, added: “Hasbro are delighted to be supporting the NSPCC’s Big Board Game Day activity and helping bring the joy of play to thousands of families, offices and ultimately children on March 31st.

“Childhood should be a magical time but unfortunately for some children this isn’t the case so together we want to be at the heart of helping future generations and positively impact the lives of millions of children and families in the UK.”

Fundraising and information packs for Big Board Game Day are available online at: www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/events/big-board-game-day/