Charity’s national award for Carluke fundraiser Gill Murray

Fundraiser Gill Murray has received a national award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of her outstanding contribution to its work.

Gill, of Carluke, is best known for her tablet sales and her annual pink-themed day, raising thousands of pounds each year for breast cancer research.

Gill with her Flame award.

She began raising funds over 20 years ago with a party-plan gathering at her home, collecting £50.

Over the years, her efforts have snowballed, moving to a church hall with a host of volunteer helpers and support from local businesses.

Last year’s pink day raised more than £10,000, taking her total past £101,000.

Cancer Research UK’s annual Flame of Hope Awards acknowledge remarkable efforts in fundraising and volunteering by people from all walks of life.

Gill was named as an honorary fellow of the charity in celebration of her exceptional loyalty and dedication to the cause at a ceremony in London.

An audience at the Merchant Taylors’ Hall heard Gill had shown extraordinary dedication to Cancer Research UK over 20 years.

“I am thrilled to receive this award and delighted to share the day with my husband Jim, who does so much to help me,” said Gill.

“My family and friends are an incredible support all year and make the Gill Murray charity day so successful every year.

“It was lovely to be recognised with this award, but I can’t do this alone. It’s a team effort.”

This year’s charity day will be on Saturday, November 4, at Kirkton Church Hall.

Cancer Research UK chief executive Harpal Kumar said that the charity had made enormous progress in the fight against cancer and had set ambitious aspirations for the future.

“However, progress is only made possible thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters, without whom we would not be able to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses,” he said.

“Our Flame of Hope Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to these enormously generous volunteers and supporters for the fantastic work they do.”

Over the last 40 years, the cancer survival rate has doubled. Half of people with cancer now will survive for at least 10 years. The charity’s aim is to ensure that by 2034, three-quarters of people survive for at least a decade.

Rowan Main, the charity’s Lanarkshire fundraising manager added: “Every step we make towards beating cancer sooner relies on every pound, every hour and every person.

“These awards are our way of honouring incredible people like Gill, her family and friends, who give their time freely to raise money for research and promote greater awareness of the disease, and yet ask for nothing in return.

“It’s thanks to the support of the fundraising public and our amazing army of volunteers that we can continue to make a real difference and bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”