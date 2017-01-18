Cemex to appeal against New Lanark quarry refusal

Cemex is to appeal against Scottish ministers’ refusal of planning permission for a western extension to Hyndford Quarry.

The controversial plans were first submitted in 2012, prompting objectors to launch a campaign against the extension, arguing that it would intrude into the buffer zone around the New Lanark world heritage site and be too close to the scenic Falls of Clyde.

A working group, including representatives of Save our Landscapes and the New Lanark Trust, was set up, and more than 7,000 people signed a protest petition.

The Mexico-based multinational’s plans were called in by the Scottish Government, and a public inquiry took place in 2014.

Last month, Scottish ministers refused planning consent for the western extension proposed but allowed further work at the south of the site.

Yesterday, however, Cemex announced that it is to appeal against having its plans to extend the quarry to the west rejected. The company said it had taken further legal advice and had concluded that there are grounds for a legal challenge on the basis that the ministers’ reasons for not granting permission for the western extension were inadequate.

In a report compiled in 2015 after a three-day public inquiry, two independent reporters ruled that there were no material considerations to justify refusal.

Robert Marsden, Cemex’s development manager for Scotland, said: “Cemex has a proud history at Hyndford Quarry, having been operative for 50 years.

“The site is a significant provider of high-quality sand and gravel aggregates to the construction industry, supplying key local housing and infrastructure development in the Lanark area, as well as larger infrastructure projects including those promoted by the Scottish Government.

“In order to continue this vital supply, it is essential that we can use materials from both the proposed extensions in areas to the south and west of the existing quarry.”

The quarry employs 13 staff and is estimated to support a further 60 jobs indirectly.