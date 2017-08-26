Carnwath road to close earlier than originally planned

Roadworks which will close Carnwath main street - the main route from Lanark to Edinburgh - will begin on Friday September 1, two days earlier than originally announced.

Safety fencing will be put up on August 31.

A meeting of Carnwath Community Council on Tuesday, August 29, in Carnwath Town Hall at 7.30pm will update the public on road on road diversions, bin collection, school bus routes etc. before the road between the traffic lights and the mini roundabout closes for three weeks for major resurfacing work.

Businesses should have been contacted by council road engineers by then.

Notices will also be up about the proposed diversion.

This meeting follows on from a community council meeting on August 15, also open to the publice, and should be able to answer many of the action points still outstanding.

It is open to everyone in the area, and anyone who has a question but is unable to attend can contact Angus Knox, community council secretary on (07776) 235656, or any other member.

Copies of the plans with timescales for the roadworks are displayed in the town hall but email versions are available from the secretary email:angus@askfinancial.co.uk