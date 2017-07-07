Carluke woman who died in collision near West Calder is named

Tributes have been paid to a Carluke mum named as the victim of a car crash in West Calder.

Angela Bordon has been named by police as the victim of a two-car collison on the A704 West Calder to Forth road near Longford.

At around 10.35am on Tuesday morning, Angela’s black Citroen C1, travelling eastbound, was involved in a collision with an orange Mini Cooper travelling in the opposite direction.

The 54-year-old female driver of the Mini sustained minor injuries and was taken to Wishaw General Hospital while Angela was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed to allow collision investigations to take place and was reopened around 4.10pm.

The 48-year-old’s family have now released the following statement through Police Scotland: “Angela healed and helped everyone she could and will be sorely missed by many.”

Friends and loved ones took to Facebook to share their shock and sorrow over her death.

Ellen Logan posted: “Can we all say or send healing prayers to our friend Angela Bordon, two sons Danny and Stephen, plus her family, please.

“Angela returned home this morning result of a car crash.

“She was a beautiful lassie inside and out and lived a spiritual life always helping others. Can’t believe I’m writing this.

“Soar high with the angels, too dearly loved to be forgotten.”

Tom Elliott wrote: “Cannot believe I’ve just heard a friend Angela Bordon was tragically taken from us this morning in a road traffic accident.

“Such a waste of a beautiful lady who was flying high on her spiritual journey here on this earth.

“I’m sitting in shock and my heart goes out to her family and friends who all adored her.

“I’m sitting thinking of the wild times we had up in Stirling uni and me dragging her out to the Fubar and karaoke bars in Stirling.

“You’re flying high with the angels, honey. Rest in peace you beautiful soul until we meet again.”

West Calder’s Little Whispers Sanctuary said Angela was “a truly special soul with a heart of gold who gave joy and love to everyone she met”.

Stephie Hill added: “Angela Bordon, one of the few souls I’ve been blessed with meeting the last few months of my life, what an absolute angel. “Fly high sweet lady.”