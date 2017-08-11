Carluke marks loss of war hero Arthur Ramage

A century to the very day that Carluke war hero Arthur Ramage’s short but heroic life was ended by a German sniper’s bullet, townsfolk and dignitaries gathered at the town’s Market Square war memorial last Tuesday to honour his memory.

Last week’s centenary of the start of the Battle of Passchendaele held special significance for Carluke, 17 of its menfolk having lost their lives there.

A mark of respect.

The first of those is understood to have been Arthur, who won no fewer than five medals for valour in his three years on the Western Front, including an honour from Britain’s French allies.

Last week’s tribute to Arthur was organised by Carluke Parish Historical Society, and a spokeswoman said after the wreath-laying ceremony: “We were delighted with how everything went, and the sun evenshone for us.”

Among those present were Lanarkshire depute lord-lieutenant Stuart Roberts, provost Ian McAllan, Royal British Legion Scotland representatives and members of Arthur’s family, Grace Hislop and Arthur and Linda Ramage.

In her closing thoughts, Christine Warren, honorary president of the society, emphasised Carluke’s part in this battle; the society’s Jean Barr recited poet Laurence Binyon’s For the Fallen; piper Jim Nelson, of Carstairs; played a lament; and trumpeter Lynsey McIlwraith, of Shotts, played the Last Post.

Ex-servicemen and townspeople gather for the short memorial service.

Wreath is laid.