Carluke couple were woken by raider in their home

Police are appealing for information after a Carluke couple asleep in their home were woken by an intruder who had broken in.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

Around 3.45am the man and woman were asleep in their home in General Roy Way when they were awoken by a man in dark clothing who was shining a light into their faces.

The man demanded their car keys but they refused to give him them. He then ran off but managed to steal one of the cars, a grey Volkswagen Golf.

Police Scotland is investigating the housebreaking.

Constable Craig Jeffrey from the Lanarkshire Community Investigation Unit based at Airdrie Police Station said: “A number of items were also stolen from the property and have since been found in different locations within the Carluke area.

“A woman returned the householder’s wallet after finding it and we would like to speak to this woman to establish more information about where it was found.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in General Roy Way, or the surrounding area, in the early hours on Tuesday morning to come forward. “Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanarkshire Community Investigation Unit based at Airdrie Police Station via 101.

“Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”