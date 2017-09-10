Carluke couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

South Lanarkshire Provost Ian McAllan and Deputy Lieutenant Gavin Whitefield paid a visit to Carluke couple Davy and Betty Simpson to congratulate them on their diamond wedding.

Davy and Betty met at the dancing in Lanark when they were both 18 years of age.

The couple on their wedding day.

They were married two years later on August 17, 1957, at Kirkton Church in Carluke. They have two children, Richard and Elizabeth, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The couple still live in Carluke and both lead an active life at 80 years of age.

The Simpsons received a special card from HM The Queen to commemorate the anniversary and were also presented with a formal scroll, flowers and a gift from Provost McAllan.