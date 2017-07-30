Carluke bid to keep kids on the street

Have your say

Children in Carluke are being coaxed away from their computer screens and outdoors to play.

Carluke’s business improvement district team is inviting them to learn, teach or play old street and playground games.

After the success of its Easter fund, the team is holding a free family event at Rankin Gait, Carluke, on Saturday, August 5, showcasing the old street and playground games that children used to play.

“The perfect antidote to screen entertainment, we will have something for the kids, mum and dad, gran and grandad,” said team manager Jim McNally.

“Children should be playing outdoors.”

Christine Warren, of the parish historical society, has come up with a list of activities.

“She wants to get children away from screens and playing some of the games she played as a girl,” said Jim.

The programme includes bools or marbles, skipping, hopscotch elastic ropes and ‘what’s the time, Mr Wolf?’, as well as bouncing a ball off a wall while singing.

It might even include kiss, cuddle or torture – or, then again, maybe not, in these politically correct days.

“We need empty shoe polish tins – ask gran why,” said Jim. “Hand these in to Ann at Jean Sinclair shoe fitter’s in Carluke High Street.

“We will also have a sing-song show with old children’s songs and, for anyone who needs a breather, we will have a traditional Punch and Judy show.”

The event is free, courtesy of the Carluke businesses and organisations backing the business improvement district.

“It is to encourage people to visit the town,” said Jim.

Rankin Gait could be due for a rebirth shortly, with planning consent for a gym and pizza takeaway in the empty Haldanes store.

For more information, visit www.carlukebid.co.uk

Email manager@carlukebid.co.uk tel: 01555772946