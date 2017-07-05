Can you help reunite Sparky the peacock with his owner?

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a peacock was found straying in a dangerous environment last week.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the peacock who was roaming around Colburn Substation in Lanark.

Animal Rescue Officer Stephanie Bain said: “A member of the public called us concerned when they saw Sparky roaming about near the substation in case he managed to get himself in a spot of bother.

“Sparky was seen hanging around the substation for around two weeks.

“When I went out to get Sparky he was quite underweight, but he’s now in the care of our Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming centre and recovering well.

“We’re sure he would like to be reunited with his owners!”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.