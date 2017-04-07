Can you help keep Lanark blooming?

Lanark in Bloom, the volunteer group which plants and maintains flowers all over the town, is appealing for any donations to help it buy a new van.

And without one, the group will be unable to continue its work.

Its current van, a familiar sight around the town, is 16 years old, and the group has been warned that it will be unable to pass an MOT at the end of this month without thousands of pounds being spent on it. It has reached the end of its useful life.

"Lanark in Bloom cannot continue to maintain the hanging baskets and tubs throughout the town without a van, as it is essential to transport the tools, baskets and large planters, as well as towing the water bowser to water everything twice a day during dry weather," said chairman Ernest Romer.

"I hope you agree that Lanark will be a very drab place without the flowers which adorn our streets."

The group needs to raise £10,000 to buy a second-hand van, and it is hoping for the support of businesses, groups and individuals to do this, and to keep Lanark beautiful throughout the summer and in the years to come.

The group ensures Lanark is regularly among the prize-winners in the annual Beautiful Scotland in Bloom competition.

"Our volunteers do a wonderful job, but this will be impossible without a van," said Ernest.

If you have ever admired the flower beds and tubs planted out throughout the town, support this worthy cause and send a cheque made out to Lanark in Bloom to Ernest, at 44 Hospitland Drive, Lanark ML11 7EH, or for further details email ernest.romer@gmail.com