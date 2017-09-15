Carstairs PO closure will allow for upgrade

Carstairs Village Post Office, based in the branch of McColl’s in Carstairs Road, will be forced to close for four days later this month while an extensive upgrade of its facilities and services takes place.

The shop that hosts the office will remain open as normal during the refurbishment, which will see the post office section close from 5.30pm on Monday, September 25, to 1pm on Friday, September 29.

The Post Office apologies to customers for the inconvenience but points out that nearby alternative services are available at Carstairs Junction Post Office in Coronation Street and Carnwath Post Office on that village’s Main Street.

It claims that the disruption will be well worth it as the new village office will see its opening hours extended to 105 a week, providing a seven-day-a-week service with better bill payment, banking and benefit payment facilities, plus postage, home shopping returns and local collect services.