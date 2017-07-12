Bruised, but Anita is ready for Carluke charity day!

Anita Bennie’s annual charity day in memory of her friend Ann Graham takes place in Carluke this Saturday, July 15,

That includes a charity football match and a disco at night with Nick Pickard, alias Tony Hutchinson in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, as this year’s celebrity guest.

The 42-year-old will also take part in the football match.

Every year, Anita begins her fundraising for Maggie’s with a stunt such as sky-diving, abseiling or wing-walking on an aeroplane.

This year, she and husband Gary tackled what was billed as an extreme underground adventure on the most scary assault course in the UK, with abseils, ziplines and a 70ft freefall drop under a mountain in Snowdonia, North Wales.

And she followed that the next day by doing the fastest, longest zipline in Europe, 500ft above a Welsh quarry.

Anita is now back home in Carluke making the final arrangements for the charity day and recovering from her weekend.

“The ultimate extreme at Go-Below was the hardest, scariest thing I have done,” said Anita. “I am black and blue with bruises.

“My husband Gary was the one that kept me going.

“The zipline on the Sunday at Zipworld was fantastic. I loved it, even though I was sore and stiff from the Saturday”

Over the years, Anita has raised more than £10,000 in memory of her friend Ann, who died of cancer in 2010.

The charity day, at Moor Park, runs from 11am until 4pm, and attractions will include rides for children, a mini-digger, a marquee with at least 25 stalls and face-painting.

The fundraising continues at night with an auction, raffle and disco at Castlehill Bowling Club. Tickets for that are £10 from Anita on 07738 688709.